Opium (OPIUM) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Opium has a total market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $68.38 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $8.48 or 0.00013946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.02 or 0.00297585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00755657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,711.74 or 0.99807036 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.31 or 0.00852077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.