OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Haywood Securities

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut OrganiGram from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

TSE:OGI opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a market cap of C$936.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

