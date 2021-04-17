OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was downgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.77.

OGI opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$924.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.68. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

