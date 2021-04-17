Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.61.

OSK opened at $121.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $123.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after buying an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

