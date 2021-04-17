OTA Financial Group L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 185,032 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 967,278 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 302,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,402 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,773. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

