OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $444,000 Stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.10% of D8 worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of D8 during the first quarter worth $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in D8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in D8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of D8 by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

DEH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,531. D8 Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

