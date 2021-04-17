OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $2.70 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 2.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 11,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

