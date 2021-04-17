OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $218,000 Position in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger III in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Forum Merger III during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,782. Forum Merger III Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forum Merger III in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the commercial electric vehicle solutions business. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

