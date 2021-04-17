OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $899,000 Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II makes up about 0.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.