Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

