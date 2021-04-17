Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $984,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OM stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

