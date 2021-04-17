Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $984,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OM stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit