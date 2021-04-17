OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0002

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1,166.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068422 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002979 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

