P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BKFKF opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $81.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93.
About P/F Bakkafrost
