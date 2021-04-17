P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKFKF opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $81.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93.

About P/F Bakkafrost

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

