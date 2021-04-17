Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,146 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in STORE Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.75 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.