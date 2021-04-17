Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $77,348,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

