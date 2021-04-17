Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,833,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

