Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Basin Shipping in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

