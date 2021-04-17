Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,972,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACB opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.