Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Biosciences saw higher Service and other revenues during the quarter. It continues to gain from its flagship Sequel system. The recent launch of the Sequel IIe System and its collaboration with Asuragen buoy optimism on the stock. It inked a multi-year collaboration deal with Invitae Corporation to start developing a production-scale high-throughput sequencing platform utilizing the power of its highly accurate HiFi sequencing. A strong liquidity position is encouraging too. Shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, Pacific Biosciences ended the fourth quarter of 2020 on a weak note as both earnings and revenues missed estimates. Depressed Product revenues are a concern. Gross margin contraction and a year-over-year wider operating loss in the reported quarter are added woes.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -117.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after purchasing an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

