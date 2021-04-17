Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $1,461,049.85 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $80.00.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.