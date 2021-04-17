Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $1,461,049.85 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $66.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 165,445 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

