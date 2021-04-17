PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after buying an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

