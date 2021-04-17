Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $184.33 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.56 and a 200 day moving average of $319.62. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.