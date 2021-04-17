Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.17

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.17 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 45.75 ($0.60). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 41.35 ($0.54), with a volume of 5,964,171 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target for the company.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.19. The company has a market cap of £251.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.