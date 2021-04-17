Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, including preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

