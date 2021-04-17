Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 783,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,521,000 after buying an additional 851,241 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,161,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,481,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 295,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

PGRE stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

