PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PaySign were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PaySign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

PAYS stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

