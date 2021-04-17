Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $4,715,200.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PTON opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.