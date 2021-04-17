PennyMac Financial Services’ (PFSI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,795,205.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 295,679 shares valued at $18,417,510. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $9,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

