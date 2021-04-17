Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.65. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 367,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

