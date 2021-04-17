Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.33.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PEN stock opened at $286.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.52 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $314.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.
