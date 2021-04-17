Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $286.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,060.52 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $314.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

