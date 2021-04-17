Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 800 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

LMT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.81. 1,499,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

