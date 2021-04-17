Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $118.34. 5,777,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,116. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

