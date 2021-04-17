Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,756,725. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $63.35. 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,222. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

