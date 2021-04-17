Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti increased their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

PERI stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $536.22 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Perion Network by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

