PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.10 and last traded at $131.16. Approximately 8,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.35.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $4,786,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

