Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $92.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

