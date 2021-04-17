Pi Financial Weighs in on Aphria Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aphria in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Aphria stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the first quarter valued at $846,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

