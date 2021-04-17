PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.93 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00067636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.79 or 0.00706705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00038538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001651 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

