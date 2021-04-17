Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.2 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 3,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,521. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
