Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 634,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 3,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,521. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

