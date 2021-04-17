Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 1.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pinterest by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $1,709,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

PINS stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 653,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416,135. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,667 shares of company stock valued at $63,028,356 over the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

