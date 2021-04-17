Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.34.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

