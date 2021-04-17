Piper Sandler Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $234.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

MRNA opened at $170.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock worth $830,534,677. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10,550.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $46,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

