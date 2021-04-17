PIXEL (PXL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $744.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $59.26 million and approximately $744.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,718.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.82 or 0.01462184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.98 or 0.00571455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

