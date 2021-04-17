Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 621,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,136. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.28.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

