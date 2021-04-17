Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,603,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

