PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.67. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

