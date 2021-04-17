PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $153.97 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

