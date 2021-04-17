PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $173.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.61.

PPG stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

