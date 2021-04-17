Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 504,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter.

BSCL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 355,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,138. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

