Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

